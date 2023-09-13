Dr GS Grewal elected as the trustee of the Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust

Former Punjab Medical Council president Dr GS Grewal has been elected as the trustee of the Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust, Sidhwan Khurd, Ludhiana. Dr GS Grewal (HT)

Shri Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust Sidhwan Khurd is a non-profit organisation, established in 1934 that works primarily in the domain of Education. Its primary office is in Jagraon, Punjab.

He is also on the management of Shri Guru Ramdass University of Medical Sciences and Trustee Guru Nanak Education Trust.

