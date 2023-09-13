News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dr GS Grewal elected as the trustee of the Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust

Dr GS Grewal elected as the trustee of the Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust

HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 13, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Shri Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust Sidhwan Khurd is a non-profit organisation, established in 1934 that works primarily in the domain of Education. Its primary office is in Jagraon, Punjab.

Former Punjab Medical Council president Dr GS Grewal has been elected as the trustee of the Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust, Sidhwan Khurd, Ludhiana.

Dr GS Grewal (HT)
He is also on the management of Shri Guru Ramdass University of Medical Sciences and Trustee Guru Nanak Education Trust.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
