Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dr SP Singh takes charge as Ludhiana civil surgeon
chandigarh news

Dr SP Singh takes charge as Ludhiana civil surgeon

His predecessor, Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, had retired last month; Before being posted to Ludhiana, Dr SP Singh had been working as a civil surgeon in Fatehgarh Sahib
No stranger to the city, the new Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh has worked as a district family welfare officer in Ludhiana for five years and was instrumental in tightening the noose around illegal sex detection centres operating in the city (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Senior physician Dr SP Singh took charge as the Ludhiana civil surgeon on Tuesday.

His predecessor, Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, had retired last month. Before being posted to Ludhiana, Dr Singh had been working as a civil surgeon in Fatehgarh Sahib.

No stranger to the city, Dr Singh has worked as a district family welfare officer in Ludhiana for five years and was instrumental in tightening the noose around illegal sex detection centres operating in the city. It was only last month he was promoted as civil surgeon.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh said his first focus will be arresting the rising cases of dengue in the district and ensure that Covid remains under control. “The goal is to ensure all government health care schemes reach the needy and to improve the system in government hospitals,” he said.

Dip in dengue, Covid cases

Ludhiana Eighteen cases of dengue and one case of the coronavirus infection were reported in Ludhiana on Tuesday. While the total number of dengue cases has now reached 345, the coronavirus count has mounted to 87,561.

RELATED STORIES

There are around 1,731 suspected dengue cases in the city. Out the confirmed cases, 269 were reported from urban areas.

