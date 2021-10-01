Dr Suman Singh joins as new director of health services in Chandigarh

A 1991-batch Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) officer, Dr Suman Singh, has joined as the new director, health services, Chandigarh, on Friday.

After Dr Amandeep Kang retired on September 30, Dr Suman who was last posted as deputy director (vigilance) in Ludhiana took over the charge.

Dr Suman graduated from Government Medical College, Patiala, in 1989, and has served in various capacities: as senior medical officer (SMO) at Urban Primary Health Centre (PHC), Ludhiana; on deputation in Chandigarh for two years from 1993 to 1995; besides, serving in various cities of Punjab including Phagwara, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Nawanshahr.

While talking to HT, Dr Suman said, “Implementing all the national health programmes and ensuring the reach of their benefits to every section of the society are among my top priorities. Also, focus is on controlling the Covid-19 situation in Chandigarh, besides dengue and malaria. Due to the pandemic, the non-Covid patients had suffered a lot and since the situation is under control this time, the non-Covid medical services will be scaled up.”

“To control the spread of Covid infection, strategies will be made to speed up the vaccination drive in Chandigarh. UT has already achieved the 100% target of vaccinating the adult population with the first dose and efforts will be made to vaccinate people with the second dose, as early as possible. Also, people must follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, especially wearing of masks and social distancing to avert another surge,” Dr Suman said.

She further said that the Union government and the UT health department were already scaling up infrastructure in Chandigarh’s government hospitals in preparation for the third Covid wave. “After the second wave, health facilities have been improved, including medical oxygen, essential drugs and ICU beds, and I will work towards providing more facilities to the people.”