Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dr Mittal appointed new VC of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University Jalandhar

Dr Mittal appointed new VC of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 16, 2023 12:20 AM IST

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday appointed Dr Susheel Mittal as the vice-chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University Jalandhar

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday appointed Dr Susheel Mittal as the vice-chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Jalandhar.

Mittal has been appointed V-C for a period of three years (HT Photo)
Mittal has been appointed V-C for a period of three years (HT Photo)

Mittal has been appointed for a period of three years, with effect from the date of assumption of office. He was selected by the governor after he interviewed the three candidates shortlisted by the search-cum-selection committee, official sources said. The board of governors of IKGPU had given approval to the three shortlisted candidates. The technical education department received 38 applications for the post. The VC’s post had been lying vacant since April 2021 with the secretary of the department holding the charge.

Mittal did his doctorate in Chemistry from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, in 1986. He is a Chartered Chemist (CChem), fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), London (UK) and a member of the Advisory Board/Editorial Board of many international and national journals of repute. Presently, he is serving as vice-chancellor of SBS State University, Gurdaspur (since November 2021) while he earlier served at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology and held positions such as deputy director, dean (Research & Sponsored Projects), head of School of Chemistry, according to an official release. He has published more than 135 research papers in international and national refereed journals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vice-chancellor
vice-chancellor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out