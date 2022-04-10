Dr Vinay Mohan appointed as medical officer of health in Chandigarh

Dr Vinay Mohan has been appointed as the medical officer health (MoH) with the Chandigarh municipal corporation. A notification to this effect came on Saturday.

Earlier posted with the Punjab Aids Control Society, Dr Mohan has been appointed on deputation basis, initially for one year or till the time his services are required by MC.

The post had fallen vacant after the UT administration repatriated the previous MoH, Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring, in November 2021 over Chandigarh’s poor show in Swachh Survekshan 2021. Warring was the first officer repatriated to Punjab by the UT over poor performance.

Apart from Dr Mohan, Punjab had recommended four names, Dr Ranjit Singh Rai, who is currently in Mansa; Dr Vishal Garg, posted at the Punjab Health System Corporation, Mohali; and Dr Inderdeep Kaur, working with the office of director, health and family welfare, Punjab.

Traditionally, the MOH is from Punjab. Crucial to the working of MC, the MoH heads a number of important functional areas, including sanitation, solid waste management, stray dog management, including dog sterilisation, cattle pounds, and prevention and management of diseases like dengue. Slaughter houses also come under the officer’s purview. “The post is important from the public welfare point of view also, as most of its functions directly impact the residents’ well-being. The absence of the MoH was acutely hampering the MC’s work, particularly, its attempt to regain the lost prestige in the Swachh Survekshan,” an MC official said.

