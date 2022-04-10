Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dr Vinay Mohan appointed as medical officer of health in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Dr Vinay Mohan appointed as medical officer of health in Chandigarh

Earlier posted with the Punjab Aids Control Society, Dr Vinay Mohan has been appointed on deputation basis, initially for one year or till the time his services are required by Chandigarh MC
Crucial to the working of Chandigarh MC, the medical officer of health heads a number of important functional areas, including sanitation, solid waste management, stray dog management, including dog sterilisation, cattle pounds, and prevention and management of diseases like dengue. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Dr Vinay Mohan has been appointed as the medical officer health (MoH) with the Chandigarh municipal corporation. A notification to this effect came on Saturday.

Earlier posted with the Punjab Aids Control Society, Dr Mohan has been appointed on deputation basis, initially for one year or till the time his services are required by MC.

The post had fallen vacant after the UT administration repatriated the previous MoH, Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring, in November 2021 over Chandigarh’s poor show in Swachh Survekshan 2021. Warring was the first officer repatriated to Punjab by the UT over poor performance.

Apart from Dr Mohan, Punjab had recommended four names, Dr Ranjit Singh Rai, who is currently in Mansa; Dr Vishal Garg, posted at the Punjab Health System Corporation, Mohali; and Dr Inderdeep Kaur, working with the office of director, health and family welfare, Punjab.

Traditionally, the MOH is from Punjab. Crucial to the working of MC, the MoH heads a number of important functional areas, including sanitation, solid waste management, stray dog management, including dog sterilisation, cattle pounds, and prevention and management of diseases like dengue. Slaughter houses also come under the officer’s purview. “The post is important from the public welfare point of view also, as most of its functions directly impact the residents’ well-being. The absence of the MoH was acutely hampering the MC’s work, particularly, its attempt to regain the lost prestige in the Swachh Survekshan,” an MC official said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP