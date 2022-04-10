Dr Vinay Mohan appointed as medical officer of health in Chandigarh
Dr Vinay Mohan has been appointed as the medical officer health (MoH) with the Chandigarh municipal corporation. A notification to this effect came on Saturday.
Earlier posted with the Punjab Aids Control Society, Dr Mohan has been appointed on deputation basis, initially for one year or till the time his services are required by MC.
The post had fallen vacant after the UT administration repatriated the previous MoH, Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring, in November 2021 over Chandigarh’s poor show in Swachh Survekshan 2021. Warring was the first officer repatriated to Punjab by the UT over poor performance.
Apart from Dr Mohan, Punjab had recommended four names, Dr Ranjit Singh Rai, who is currently in Mansa; Dr Vishal Garg, posted at the Punjab Health System Corporation, Mohali; and Dr Inderdeep Kaur, working with the office of director, health and family welfare, Punjab.
Traditionally, the MOH is from Punjab. Crucial to the working of MC, the MoH heads a number of important functional areas, including sanitation, solid waste management, stray dog management, including dog sterilisation, cattle pounds, and prevention and management of diseases like dengue. Slaughter houses also come under the officer’s purview. “The post is important from the public welfare point of view also, as most of its functions directly impact the residents’ well-being. The absence of the MoH was acutely hampering the MC’s work, particularly, its attempt to regain the lost prestige in the Swachh Survekshan,” an MC official said.
Booster dose for 18+: Private hospitals in Chandigarh to begin drive with just 1,700 doses
A total of seven private hospitals in Chandigarh will begin the drive to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to all adults from Sunday, but with limited stock. These hospitals are Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2. A prior appointment via Centre's CoWin website is required.
Panjab University senate: Vice-President rejects election of six candidates
Over six months after the Panjab University senate elections concluded, in an unprecedented decision, Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has refused Naidu, who is the university chancellor,'s approval to the election of all six candidates of the constituency of faculties. Finding discrepancies in the voters' list, as also highlighted by the losing candidates, Naidu, who is the university chancellor, directed, the PU registrar to immediately issue a fresh notice of polling for the constituency.
5 armed men take away car after opening fire in Ludhiana
Five men opened fire at a 33-year-old man and robbed The victim, Manpreet Singh, of Dhandra Road of his car on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Friday night. Manpreet sells readymade garments in his Mahindra Logan car outside Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir. On Friday night, around 10pm, he had just finished for the day and was packing up his wares, when three masked men turned up and asked him to handover the keys of the car.
Roll back toll penalty for vehicles without FASTag: Farmers’ union
For around an hour commuters were allowed free passage at the Laddowal toll as farmers demanding revocation of toll penalties on vehicles without FASTag laid siege to the plaza on Saturday. Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) staged a protest at the plaza from 11am till noon, and submitted a memorandum, which was addressed to the Prime Minister, to the toll plaza authorities.
Will formulate a complaint redressal system: Ludhiana police chief
Twenty-one years after Sharma started his career from the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma took charge as the Ludhiana commissioner of police on Saturday. Taking up the baton as Ludhiana's police chief, Sharma said efforts will be made to detect and prevent crime in the city, and top-most priority will be accorded to redressing people's grievances. The new commissioner of police also announced initiatives to ensure the well-being of police personnel and their families.
