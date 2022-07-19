Drain breach:100 acres of standing crop inundated in Panipat
Around 100 acres of standing crop was inundated due to a breach in Drain 1 near Siwah village in Panipat on Monday.
Farmers said the breach was caused due to heavy rainfall in the district, which caused the drain to overflow. The aggrieved farmers have demanded compensation for the damaged crops. “Water spread over 100 acres following the breach, but officials did not take note of the breach for several hours,” said Kuldeep Singh, one of the affected farmers.
Panipat irrigation department executive engineer Suresh Saini said the breach had been fixed. “Water in the fields has started receding,” he said.
-
Moderate to heavy rain likely in Chandigarh for three days
After hot and sultry weather on Monday, monsoon activity is likely to pick up from Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city from July 19 to 21 and the system is likely to be the strongest on July 20. The maximum temperature went up from 34.4C on Sunday to 37C on Monday, 3.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature will stay between 26C and 28C.
-
Chandigarh far from being cycle-friendly to encourage mass switch, says RITES report
Even as Chandigarh boasts of a dedicated 210km cycle track network and a strong public bike sharing system, it still has a long way to go in becoming a cycle-friendly city. In its interim report, RITES, working on a comprehensive mobility plan to resolve the traffic woes in the tricity, has stated that 40% Chandigarh residents are not satisfied with the facilities provided for non-motorised transport, such as walking and cycling.
-
Shootout outside Zirakpur hotel: Nabbed gangsters were extorting money from hoteliers every month, say police
The three aides of gangster Bhuppi Rana arrested from Zirakpur's Baltana area on Sunday night had been exhorting up to ₹50,000 every month from local hoteliers, police said on Monday. Following the trio's arrest, that came after a late-night shootout outside Hotel Relax Inn, five more hoteliers approached the police on Monday, stating that they had been paying extortion money to these gangsters every month out of fear for life.
-
SGPC seeks cancellation of case against Golden Temple ex-granthi
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has demanded the cancellation of a case registered against noted Sikh preacher and former granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jaswant Singh in 2020 on the complaint of Christian missionaries, by writing to the senior superintendent of police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon. As per sources, the police recently asked Giani Jaswant Singh to get bail or face arrest. Following this, the Sikh bodies are opposing the action against him.
-
Main accused of Landran jewellery robbery nabbed
Making the fourth arrest in the June 11 robbery at a jeweller's shop in Landran, the police on Monday nabbed the main accused, who has previously been convicted of murder. SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said they had recovered ₹20 lakh cash, 350 gm gold jewellery, 2.2 kg silver ornaments, a pistol, five live cartridges and two cars, one of which was used in the crime, from hParamdalip Singh, alias Pamma, 31'spossession.
