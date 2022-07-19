Drain breach:100 acres of standing crop inundated in Panipat

Around 100 acres of standing crop was inundated due to a breach in Drain 1 near Siwah village in Panipat on Monday.

Farmers said the breach was caused due to heavy rainfall in the district, which caused the drain to overflow. The aggrieved farmers have demanded compensation for the damaged crops. “Water spread over 100 acres following the breach, but officials did not take note of the breach for several hours,” said Kuldeep Singh, one of the affected farmers.

Panipat irrigation department executive engineer Suresh Saini said the breach had been fixed. “Water in the fields has started receding,” he said.