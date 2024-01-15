Dressed in woman’s attire, man tries to impersonate girlfriend in exam, caught

In a bizarre incident, a man posing as a woman tried to appear for a health workers’ recruitment exam, conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS). The accused, identified as Angrez Singh of Ram Saran Colony in Fazilka district, had tried to appear in place of candidate Paramjeet, who, he later revealed, was his girlfriend(Live Hindustan)

The accused, identified as Angrez Singh of Ram Saran Colony in Fazilka district, had tried to appear in place of candidate Paramjeet, who, he later revealed, was his girlfriend.

She had allegedly failed the exam in her previous attempt following which he decided to appear in her place, he told the police.

The incident took place on January 7 at the DAV Public School on Sikhanwala Road, Kotkapura, one of the centres of the exam.

University authorities said that the accused had appeared in a woman’s attire – salwar kameez, bangles and lipstick. He also carried two fake identity cards – a voter card and Aadhaar card.

Dr Rajeev Sood, the university's vice-chancellor, said “He was dressed as a woman and had two identity cards, but his appearance and conduct raised suspicion. Following this, the examiners collected his fingerprints for a biometric check. As his fingerprints did not match, we handed him over to the police.”

Gurmehar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Kotkapura police station, said the accused holds a Bachelor of Arts degree but is unemployed.

“He was handed over to us by the medical varsity officials. He had appeared in place of Paramjeet of Fazilka. Angrej confessed that Paramjeet was his girlfriend. She had failed in the previous entrance exam following which he appeared on his behalf dressed as a woman. He had made fake IDs by pasting coloured photocopies of his pictures on Paramjeet’s IDs,” he added.

Angrez Singh was booked under Section 419-B (cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code at Kotkapura city police station but released on bail the same day.

Meanwhile, Paramjeet’s exam application has been suspended by the varsity authorities.

BFUHS authorities also suspect that the accused could be part of a larger racket.

The V-C said: “We suspect that he might be part of a bigger scam connected to recruitment exams. He was released on bail the same day as sections imposed were not non-bailable. Police must investigate how he got fake IDs.”