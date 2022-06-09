DRI destroys 397kg cannabis in Ludhiana
Zonal unit of the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday incinerated 396.93 kg of cannabis (ganja) during the drug destruction day observed by the department as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The contraband was incinerated at an approved facility on Tajpur road. Additional director general of DRI department Nitin Saini said the contraband was seized by the department in the month of September last year from a godown in Mangli Nichi village and six persons were arrested during the investigation of the case. He said, “All the accused are undergoing trial and are lodged in jail.”
Saini said drugs seized by the DRI and customs department all across the country were incinerated at various locations in different parts of the country.
Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal participated in the event and appreciated the work done by the DRI department. Commissioner, Ludhiana customs, Vrindaba Gohil; additional director general, GST intelligence, Ludhiana, Arvind Madhavan; advocate Jatinder Khurana among others also participated in the event.
The dignitaries encouraged everyone to continue the fight against drug menace by educating the masses about the perils of drug addiction, and called for renewed efforts against drug smugglers.
