Drive against adulteration: Surprise check at sweets shops, dairies in Dhakoli; samples taken

Stepping up its drive against adulteration, the food safety team of the district health department conducted a surprise check at sweet shops and dairies at Dhakoli near Zirakpur and took four samples of various products.

Food safety officer Ravinandan Goyal said the food safety team inspected the quality and durability of the sweets as well. He said during the current festive season, regular checks were being carried out to provide quality food items to the people. He said so far in October, 14 samples of milk and milk products had been taken in the Zirakpur area.

Goel said during the checking, shopkeepers were instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the district administration and the health department to curb the spread of Covid. They were told to wear gloves and masks and not allow anyone to enter the shops without a mask. The shopkeepers were also briefed on the Food Safety Act. They were asked to sell pure and unadulterated items and also to pay special attention to cleanliness. He said checking was not meant to harass anyone, but to ensure that clean and quality food items were made available to the people.

He said in case of non-packaged/loose sweets, container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the “best before date” of the product which was made mandatory from October 1, 2020.

Pointing out that under the Food Safety Act, it was mandatory for every FBO to sell pure, unadulterated and nutritious items, Goel said strict legal action would be taken if any shopkeeper violates this law. He also appealed to the people to be vigilant and not to compromise on quality while purchasing food items.