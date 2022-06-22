Drive against unverified tenants: 15 rounded up from Kharar society

As part of a special drive against unverified tenants, Mohali police on Tuesday rounded up 15 people after a search operation at SBP City of Dreams in Kharar on Tuesday.

“A team of 70 police personnel, led by Kharar DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, carried out searches at over 1,000 flats and rounded up 15 suspicious people,” said Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni.

A total of three vehicles were also taken in police custody for verification by the teams, which comprised Sadar Kharar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar and Gharuan SHO sub-inspector Balwinder Kaur.

The SSP said the special search operations will continue to maintain law and order in Mohali, and to build confidence among the general public.