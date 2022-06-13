Drive against unverified tenants: Weapons, unregistered vehicles recovered from Zirakpur society

Intensifying their drive against unverified tenants, police on Sunday carried out checks at Penta Homes society on VIP Road, Zirakpur, and recovered two weapons and five unregistered two-wheelers.

Through the inspection of 782 flats, the police team, under deputy superintendent of Police (DSP) Navneet Singh Mahal, also recovered 12 liquor bottles meant for sale in Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DSP Mahal said warnings were issued to flat owners, who had not registered their tenants. The unregistered two-wheelers were seized and brought to the the Zirakpur police station.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the crackdown on unverified tenants will continue with inspections at residential complexes across Mohali to keep a check on anti-social elements taking shelter in the district.