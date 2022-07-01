Drone airdrops 3.5-kg heroin in Ferozepur border village

The Ferozepur police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered five packets containing 3.5 kilograms of heroin, which were allegedly airdropped by a drone, in the wee hours of Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recovery was made from a field in the border village of Araiyan Hithar in the district, said Charanjit Singh Sohal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur.

The SSP said BSF personnel of the 136 Battalion noticed a drone in the area under Maboke border outpost late at night. They fired at the aerial device, but it managed to return to the Pakistan territory after dropping some material.

After the BSF informed the local police, a joint search operation was launched, during which the contraband was recovered, said Sohal. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against unknown persons at the Mamdot police station.