Drone carrying 500gm heroin seized from Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Sep 24, 2023 12:28 AM IST

A BSF spokesperson said during the evening hours, the troops on duty intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Mahawa village.

The counter-intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police and the Border Security force (BSF) on Saturday recovered a small Chinese drone and 500 gm heroin near Mahawa village of Amritsar.

The drone had sneaked into the Indian territory from across the border.

He said, “A joint search operation with CI Amritsar and Punjab Police was carried out. During the search at about 7pm, a drone along with a packet of suspected narcotics was recovered from the paddy field on the outskirts of the village.”

He said the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China) and the weight of the recovered packet is approximately 500gms.

