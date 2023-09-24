Drone carrying 500gm heroin seized from Amritsar

The counter-intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police and the Border Security force (BSF) on Saturday recovered a small Chinese drone and 500 gm heroin near Mahawa village of Amritsar.

The counter-intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police and the Border Security force (BSF) on Saturday recovered a small Chinese drone and 500 gm heroin near Mahawa village of Amritsar. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drone had sneaked into the Indian territory from across the border.

A BSF spokesperson said during the evening hours, the troops on duty intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Mahawa village.

He said, “A joint search operation with CI Amritsar and Punjab Police was carried out. During the search at about 7pm, a drone along with a packet of suspected narcotics was recovered from the paddy field on the outskirts of the village.”

He said the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China) and the weight of the recovered packet is approximately 500gms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON