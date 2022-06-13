Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drone flying banned during PM’s visit to Dharamshala

The PM will attend the first conference of chief secretaries in Dharamshala on June 16 and 17 and will also hold a road show. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

In the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit to Dharamshala, the district administration suspended all aero-sport and airborne activities from June 15 to 17.

An order to the effect was issued by the deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The PM will attend the first conference of chief secretaries in Dharamshala on June 16 and 17 and will also hold a road show.

Jindal said paragliding, drone flying, hot air ballooning and other airborne activities, which may obstruct safe air passage of Prime Minister and may jeopardise the Prime Minister’s overall security will remain banned for three days.

However, the PM’s security team may use drones, subject to approval from the competent authority.

