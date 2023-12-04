Drone recovered near border in Tarn Taran

A team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police’s counter intelligence wing recovered a drone on Sunday from a field during a search operation in Kalsian village, situated close to the India-Pakistan border.

A drone seized in Kalsian village on Sunday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divulging details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On specific information regarding the presence of a drone in a field of Kalsian village, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and CI, Bhikiwind.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“During the operation, the troops recovered a Quadcopter drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) around 2.35pm,” he added.

The drone was reportedly used for cross-border smuggling, the BSF said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”.

Tarn Taran police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Aircraft Act against unidentified persons.