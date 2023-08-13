3.5-kg heroin seized in 2 Punjab districts; drone recovered in Tarn Taran

A drone was recovered during a joint search operation of Tarn Taran police and Border Security Force (BSF) in Lakhna village in Bhikhiwind sub-division of Tarn Tarn on Sunday.

A drone was recovered from a well near the International Border in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, 3.5 kg of heroin was seized by Punjab Police and BSF jointly in two separate operations along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Ferozepur districts.

Divulging details, a spokesperson of the BSF said, “On August 13, on specific information, the BSF and Punjab Police jointly carried out a search operation in the outskirts of Lakhna village. During the search, the troops recovered a damaged drone. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter.”

He further said, “On a specific input, BSF troopers carried out a search operation in Dhanoe Kalan village situated along the border. During the search, a packet weighing around 530 gm, which was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, was recovered from a farming field of the village.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “Acting on a tip-off, another joint search operation with Punjab Police was launched on the outskirts of Machiwara village of Ferozepur district. During the search, three packets of narcotics (weighing 3 kg) suspected to be heroin were recovered from a paddy field of the village.”

The spokesperson said the heroin recovered in Amritsar and Ferozepur is suspected to be smuggled through drone from Pakistan.