Drone sightings disrupt 3 flights at Amritsar airport

Amritsar: Suspected drone activity near the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar forced authorities to temporarily halt flight operations and divert three incoming commercial flights on Sunday night.

The Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar, located just 25km from the India-Pakistan border, has heightened security concerns as border units routinely intercept cross-border rogue drones delivering narcotics and contraband into Punjab. (HT file photo)

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Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed along the perimeter spotted two to three low-flying drones near the airfield around 9.30pm, triggering immediate anti-drone and airspace containment protocols.

The temporary grounding disrupted major domestic and international routes, forcing an Air India flight from Delhi to return to the national capital, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to divert to Chandigarh, and a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to reroute to Delhi.

Airport director Anirudh Kumar Sharma said that operations resumed after 10.30pm once security agencies cleared the airspace after searching for control signals. The diverted IndiGo flight subsequently took off from Chandigarh and landed safely in Amritsar around midnight, while stranded passengers at the terminal reported initial confusion and delays due to limited official updates during the hold.

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{{^usCountry}} This security scare comes less than a month after a similar incident on September 6, when suspected drone sightings near the runway caused a 90-minute shutdown and affected seven commercial flights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This security scare comes less than a month after a similar incident on September 6, when suspected drone sightings near the runway caused a 90-minute shutdown and affected seven commercial flights. {{/usCountry}}

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The airport police station registered a case against unidentified operators. Punjab Police, CISF, and central intelligence agencies have launched an investigation to locate the launch site.

The airport, located just 25km from the India-Pakistan border, has heightened security concerns as border units routinely intercept cross-border rogue drones delivering narcotics and contraband into Punjab. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules strictly mandate a 5-km no-drone zone around operational airfields, classifying unauthorised flights as hazards during takeoff and landing.