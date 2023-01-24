Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drone squads in Sangrur to keep tabs on plastic kite string use

Drone squads in Sangrur to keep tabs on plastic kite string use

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 24, 2023 08:11 PM IST

Sangrur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said Sangrur, Dhuri, Bhawanigarh, Sunam and Dirba city have each got one drone squad for surveillance. He also informed that they have recovered 219 spools of banned plastic kite string and registered 10 cases.

To curb mishaps caused by plastic kite strings, Sangrur police have deployed five drone squads to detect its usage in the district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

To curb mishaps caused by plastic kite strings, Sangrur police have deployed five drone squads to detect its usage in the district.

Besides, 18 flying squads will also keep an eye on the sale, purchase and usage of plastic kite strings in the district.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said Sangrur, Dhuri, Bhawanigarh, Sunam and Dirba city have each got one drone squad for surveillance. He also informed that they have recovered 219 spools of banned plastic kite string and registered 10 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP