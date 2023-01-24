Drone squads in Sangrur to keep tabs on plastic kite string use

To curb mishaps caused by plastic kite strings, Sangrur police have deployed five drone squads to detect its usage in the district.

Besides, 18 flying squads will also keep an eye on the sale, purchase and usage of plastic kite strings in the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sangrur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said Sangrur, Dhuri, Bhawanigarh, Sunam and Dirba city have each got one drone squad for surveillance. He also informed that they have recovered 219 spools of banned plastic kite string and registered 10 cases.