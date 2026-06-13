Drones, CCTV part of multi-layered security grid for Amarnath Yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah, on Friday, said that an impregnable multi-layered security grid will be established by Jammu and Kashmir Police, central armed paramilitary forces and other security agencies for the ensuing annual Amarnath pilgrimage.

Union home minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting to review the preparations and security for the Amarnath Yatra, in New Delhi. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are also present. (PTI)

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The 57-day-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine nestled amidst the South Kashmir Himalayas shall begin on July 3.

“Today, I reviewed the preparations and security arrangements for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in Delhi,” Shah posted on X.

“A multi-layered security grid shall be established by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CAPFs, and other security agencies along the entire yatra route,” he said.

The Union home minister said that he has issued instructions to ensure proper arrangements for all essential facilities, including registration of pilgrims, accommodation, health services, and disaster management.

“At the same time, instructions were given to advance the batches of pilgrims in accordance with the weather conditions and forecast,” he further said.

On Friday morning, Shah chaired a high-level meeting on the preparedness for the annual pilgrimage. The meeting was attended by national security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, J&K LG Manoj Sinha, Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, home secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general GP Singh, and other senior security and administrative officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Shah said the traditional security apparatus should be further strengthened through the extensive use of drones, CCTV monitoring, surveillance systems and other modern technologies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah said the traditional security apparatus should be further strengthened through the extensive use of drones, CCTV monitoring, surveillance systems and other modern technologies. {{/usCountry}}

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The home ministry has already announced 670 paramilitary companies for the pilgrimage, and their deployment has already started.

The pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine requires a massive security deployment. Pilgrims will travel through the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district to reach the cave shrine.

Shah said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is fully committed to ensuring robust security and a smooth pilgrimage experience for the devotees undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He directed that an integrated and impregnable security cover be put in place for the Yatra through the coordinated efforts of all security agencies.

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He also directed that a multi-layered security grid be established along the Yatra route by the Jammu & Kashmir Police, CAPFs, and other security agencies.

“During the Yatra, senior officers of various CAPFs and the Jammu and Kashmir Police should remain continuously present at camp sites to oversee and monitor all arrangements. Adequate arrangements must be ensured for all essential services, including pilgrim registration, accommodation, healthcare facilities, and disaster management,” he said.

Information regarding Yatra registration and pilgrim assistance can be obtained from the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board website https://jksasb.nic.in.

Shah directed that the movement of pilgrim batches should be regulated strictly in accordance with prevailing weather conditions and forecasts.

During the meeting, the home minister was informed that arrangements have been made for the registration of local persons and animals associated with the Yatra, and that QR code-enabled identity cards will be issued to them.

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In addition, camps will be organised for the health examination and fitness assessment of the animals engaged in Yatra-related activities.

The home minister said senior officers from the various CAPFs and the J&K Police should continuously monitor the arrangements at the camp sites during the pilgrimage.

Proper arrangements must be ensured for all essential facilities, including pilgrim registration, accommodation, health services, and disaster management, he said.

On June 3, the J&K administration, headed by LG Manoj Sinha, declared all routes of the Amarnath Yatra, including the Baltal and Pahalgam axis, as a “no flying zone” from July 1 until completion of the pilgrimage on August 28.

Focus on route security, traffic management

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir VK Birdi on Friday chaired a security review meeting to assess preparedness and strengthen security arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, Muharram observances, and Mela Kheer Bhawani at the police control room.

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The meeting was attended by the senior officers of J&K Police, CRPF, ITBP, Intelligence agencies, BSF, SSB, traffic, railways, telecommunication, and other agencies. Officials reviewed deployment strategies, route security, intelligence coordination, traffic regulation, communication preparedness, emergency response mechanisms and logistical arrangements were discussed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the upcoming events.

Birdi directed the officers to ensure strict adherence to established SOPs and to undertake preventive measures. Meanwhile, police conducted a mock drill at Nunwan Base Camp ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.