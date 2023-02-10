Drones to be deployed to keep tabs on illegal mining in Haryana s Karnal

The Karnal district administration will launch drone-based surveillance to check illegal mining.

As per the information, drones will be deployed to monitor low-lying areas around the Yamuna riverbed, where illegal sand mining was detected recently.

In a meeting of the task force, the Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav instructed the mining department to buy drones immediately.

He said that there should be any delay in this work. “Drones should be procured on time and made available to the police department so that monitoring can be done wherever illegal mining is suspected,” he said.

The DC also instructed the irrigation department to keep its employees alert. “The district police should also register FIR against the land owners involved in the illegal mining of sand in the villages in the Yamuna belt,” he said.

The directions were issued following allegations by a DSP, who alleged that a vehicle involved in illegal mining tried to run him over when he signalled it to stop.

“If you detect any illegal mining immediately lodge an FIR against the land owner,” the deputy commissioner said.

He also asked the officials to conduct night inspections to check the illegal mining.

During the meeting, Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that the police staff was present in the secretariat and the mining department should inform immediately whenever a raid was conducted.

“A staff of about 30 police personnel is present in the mini secretariat at all times. Whenever the mining department has to conduct a raid, they should inform the police. Full cooperation will be provided,” Punia said.

During the meeting, district mining officer Kamlesh informed that 10 vehicles, involved in illegal mining have been seized since January, and a fine has been imposed on them.

