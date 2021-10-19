Drug cartel kingpin admits to preparing 250 kg heroin

Harminder Singh Randhawa, alias Romi Randhawa, the kingpin of an international drug cartel who was extradited from Thailand nearly three months ago and sent into the custody of the Punjab Police’s special task force (STF) had prepared 200 to 250kg of heroin during his last visit to Punjab. The contraband was handed over to Manjit Singh, alias Manna, and others to sell it among addicts. However, the STF had recovered only 31kg of heroin so far from the gang members, said officials privy to the investigation.

Randhawa, who runs a restaurant in Thailand, was not facing any criminal case in Punjab before he was booked by the Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana, in a drug haul case in October 2020.

Randhawa has a formula to prepare heroin after mixing chemicals. He also passes on his skills to other gang members. Tanvir Bedi, another kingpin of the drug racket, used to provide chemicals to the gang members, said officials. Randhawa told the STF that Bedi was also in Thailand, but later he moved to Australia.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at the STF, Ludhiana, said the court extended Randhawa’s remand by two days on Monday.

The STF will bring other members of the racket on production warrants from jail to recover the remaining heroin.

A process is already on for the extradition of Tanvir Bedi from Australia. A lookout circular has been issued against him. The police are also trying to issue a red corner notice against him.

The STF has recovered 31.418kg of heroin, 6kg ice drug, 2kg narcotics powder, ₹25 lakh drug money, 4 cars and a scooter from the accused so far.