Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug, illegal weapon racket run from jail busted; student held with 1-kg heroin, arms
chandigarh news

Drug, illegal weapon racket run from jail busted; student held with 1-kg heroin, arms

The undergraduate student was running the racket at the behest of two criminals lodged in Nabha and Faridkot jails, say police
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:28 AM IST
Drug, illegal weapon racket run from jail busted; student held with 1-kg heroin, arms

With the arrest of an alleged drug peddler, a college student, in the Adampur area of Jalandhar district, police claimed to have busted a drug and illegal weapon racket being run from the Nabha and Faridkot jails.

Four pistols, ammunition, 1-kg heroin and a car were recovered from the arrested accused, identified as Lachhman Singh (22), a resident of Sangrur district, the police said.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) Naveen Singla said Lachhman, a second-year undergraduate student at a college in Samana, was running the racket at the behest of two criminals who are lodged in the two jails.

“We got information that Karamjit Singh of Patiala and Manpreet Singh of Tarn Taran district, who are lodged in the Nabha and Faridkot jails, were into drug and illegal weapon trade. The jailed duo used internet calls to strike deals for supply of drugs and weapons across the state. On Friday, they sent Lachhman to Amritsar to collect heroin and weapons,” added Singla.

The two will brought from jail on production warrants to probe their links with the drug network, a police official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Adampur police station.

2 wanted in 4-kg heroin

case held from Dehradun

The Jalandhar police arrested two accused, including a proclaimed offender, wanted in a 4-kg heroin seizure case registered in December last year at the Lohian police station. The accused are Gursewak Singh of Patiala and Satbir Singh of Kapurthala district.

Gursewak was running a drug racket at the behest of gangster Palwinder Singh who is lodged in jail. A pistol was recovered from Satbir who was bearing Gursewak’s living expense in Dehradun, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP