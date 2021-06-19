Drug, illegal weapon racket run from jail busted; student held with 1-kg heroin, arms

With the arrest of an alleged drug peddler, a college student, in the Adampur area of Jalandhar district, police claimed to have busted a drug and illegal weapon racket being run from the Nabha and Faridkot jails.

Four pistols, ammunition, 1-kg heroin and a car were recovered from the arrested accused, identified as Lachhman Singh (22), a resident of Sangrur district, the police said.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) Naveen Singla said Lachhman, a second-year undergraduate student at a college in Samana, was running the racket at the behest of two criminals who are lodged in the two jails.

“We got information that Karamjit Singh of Patiala and Manpreet Singh of Tarn Taran district, who are lodged in the Nabha and Faridkot jails, were into drug and illegal weapon trade. The jailed duo used internet calls to strike deals for supply of drugs and weapons across the state. On Friday, they sent Lachhman to Amritsar to collect heroin and weapons,” added Singla.

The two will brought from jail on production warrants to probe their links with the drug network, a police official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Adampur police station.

2 wanted in 4-kg heroin

case held from Dehradun

The Jalandhar police arrested two accused, including a proclaimed offender, wanted in a 4-kg heroin seizure case registered in December last year at the Lohian police station. The accused are Gursewak Singh of Patiala and Satbir Singh of Kapurthala district.

Gursewak was running a drug racket at the behest of gangster Palwinder Singh who is lodged in jail. A pistol was recovered from Satbir who was bearing Gursewak’s living expense in Dehradun, the police said.