Drug menace: Tripura takes cue from Punjab, opens opioid substitution therapy centres

ByPress Trust of India, Agartala
Apr 06, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Taking inspiration from Punjab’s initiative to rehabilitate people who have fallen prey to substance abuse, the Tripura government on Saturday opened 18 opioid substitution therapy (OST) centres in various primary health centres in West Tripura district.

As of January 2025, a total of 5,520 people have availed services under the OST programme of Tripura, and 612 of them have successfully completed treatment and returned to their normal lives, it said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The programme, inspired by Punjab’s successful OAAT (outpatient opioid assisted treatment) model, focuses on providing counselling and medical treatment to people who had fallen victim to drug abuse, an official statement said.

The initiative will be jointly implemented by the West Tripura district administration and the Tripura State Aids Control Society (TSACS).

Acting Zilla Sabhadhipati of West Tripura Zilla Parishad, Biswajit Shil, said, “The government’s goal is to rehabilitate those who are suffering due to the growing problem of drug abuse. Multi-pronged efforts are underway to curb the drug menace.”

