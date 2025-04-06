Drug menace: Tripura takes cue from Punjab, opens opioid substitution therapy centres
ByPress Trust of India, Agartala
Apr 06, 2025 08:36 AM IST
Inspired by Punjab’s successful OAAT (outpatient opioid assisted treatment) model, the Tripura programme focuses on providing counselling and medical treatment to people who had fallen victim to drug abuse, an official statement said.
The programme, inspired by Punjab’s successful OAAT (outpatient opioid assisted treatment) model, focuses on providing counselling and medical treatment to people who had fallen victim to drug abuse, an official statement said.
The initiative will be jointly implemented by the West Tripura district administration and the Tripura State Aids Control Society (TSACS).
As of January 2025, a total of 5,520 people have availed services under the OST programme, and 612 of them have successfully completed treatment and returned to their normal lives, it said.
Acting Zilla Sabhadhipati of West Tripura Zilla Parishad, Biswajit Shil, said, “The government’s goal is to rehabilitate those who are suffering due to the growing problem of drug abuse. Multi-pronged efforts are underway to curb the drug menace.”
