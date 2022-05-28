Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug overdose: 32-year-old Ludhiana man found dead in bathroom of petrol pump
chandigarh news

Drug overdose: 32-year-old Ludhiana man found dead in bathroom of petrol pump

A 32-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a petrol pump in Gill village in Ludhiana on Thursday evening; police found a syringe near the body and suspect that he died of a drug overdose
An unidentified suspect has been booked for providing drugs to the deceased. (Representative image)
Updated on May 28, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 32-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a petrol pump in Gill village on Thursday evening. Police found a syringe near the body and suspect that he died of a drug overdose.

The deceased has been identified as Parminder Singh of Saiyan Kalan village. He was married and has a three-year-old daughter.

Based on the statement of the victim’s father, Sharanjit Singh, police have booked an unidentified suspect for providing drugs to Parminder.

Sharanjit said that he is a farmer and his son used to assist him. He added that his son had been consuming drugs for the past four years and they had even admitted him to a de-addiction centre, but to no avail.

He said that Parminder had left the house on Thursday and told them that he is going to the city for some work. In the evening, they received a call from the police who informed them that he was found dead, following which they rushed to the spot.

RELATED STORIES

ASI Jivan Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that employees of the petrol pump informed them about the body lying in the bathroom and they identified the deceased from the documents found in his pocket.

He added that a case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to the murder) of IPC against unidentified accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP