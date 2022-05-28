Drug overdose: 32-year-old Ludhiana man found dead in bathroom of petrol pump

A 32-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a petrol pump in Gill village on Thursday evening. Police found a syringe near the body and suspect that he died of a drug overdose.

The deceased has been identified as Parminder Singh of Saiyan Kalan village. He was married and has a three-year-old daughter.

Based on the statement of the victim’s father, Sharanjit Singh, police have booked an unidentified suspect for providing drugs to Parminder.

Sharanjit said that he is a farmer and his son used to assist him. He added that his son had been consuming drugs for the past four years and they had even admitted him to a de-addiction centre, but to no avail.

He said that Parminder had left the house on Thursday and told them that he is going to the city for some work. In the evening, they received a call from the police who informed them that he was found dead, following which they rushed to the spot.

ASI Jivan Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that employees of the petrol pump informed them about the body lying in the bathroom and they identified the deceased from the documents found in his pocket.

He added that a case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to the murder) of IPC against unidentified accused.