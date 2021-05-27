Drug peddler, accomplice shot dead in Punjab’s border town of Patti

Two car-borne assailants shot dead a drug peddler and his accomplice in the border town of Patti in Tarn Taran district on Thursday morning, police said, adding that the third person accompanying them was injured in the firing.

The deceased were identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Aman Fauji, and Prabhjit Singh, alias Pooran, while their accomplice Dilbagh Singh, alias Shera of Patti, was injured.

Also read: New rules to prevent abuse and misuse of social media: Ravi Shankar Prasad

All three were riding a scooter and returning after paying obeisance at a peer dargah (saint’s tomb) when the assailants opened fire at them at Nadohar roundabout in Patti town at 6.45am, the police said.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said that a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons at Patti city police station.

A senior police official said Amandeep Singh was involved in heroin peddling. “We have traced his links to gangster Bhagwan Kazikot,” he said, adding that efforts were on to catch the accused, who had fled in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car.