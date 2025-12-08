Drug peddler’s house worth 1 crore attached in Srinagar

The J&K Police on Sunday attached property worth ₹1 crore of an alleged drug peddler in Srinagar while one person was arrested along with recovery of a significant quantity of contraband substance from a residential house in south Kashmir’s Shopian. The J&K Police on Sunday attached property worth ₹ 1 crore of an alleged drug peddler in Srinagar while one person was arrested along with recovery of a significant quantity of contraband substance from a residential house in south Kashmir’s Shopian. (Representational image)

Police officials said that they have attached a double-storey residential house worth approximately ₹1 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Srinagar.

“The attached property, located at Natipora, is registered in the name of Javid Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Astan Mohalla, Natipora. The accused is a habitual drug peddler and is involved in FIR No. 23/2025 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Chanapora,” said a police spokesperson.

“During investigation, it was conclusively established that the property had been acquired from proceeds of illegal narcotics trade. Based on these findings, the competent authority ordered attachment of the said property under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act,” he said.

The attachment was executed in the presence of the Executive Magistrate 1st Class, Chanapora. As per the order, the owner is restrained from selling, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the property.

Meanwhile, J&K Police in Shopian recovered a significant quantity of contraband substance from a residential house in Safanagri Zainapora and arrested the accused person.

“Acting on specific information, Police Station Zainapora registered a case under FIR No. 122/2025 of NDPS Act and obtained a search warrant from the competent authority. A team from Police Post Wachi accompanied by the Executive Magistrate 1st Class, raided the house of Tariq Ahmad Bhat, resident of Safanagri, Zainapora. During the search, 14.38 kg of charas-like substance was seized,” the spokesperson said.

He said that the accused was also arrested. “Further investigation has been initiated,” he said.