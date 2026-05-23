Drug peddler’s property bulldozed in Udhampur

Acting against narco-criminals, police in coordination with the Udhampur district, demolished an illegally constructed property worth lakhs in Samroli area of Udhampur district on Friday, said officials.

After completing all legal formalities under Section 52-A of the NDPS Act, including certification of inventory, the court directed that these vehicles be disposed of through auction by the competent drug disposal committee as per law. (HT Photo)

The property, a roadside eatery, allegedly belonged to a notorious drug peddler Tarlochan Dutt, son of Hans Raj of Samroli, they said.

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“Tarlochan Dutt is a habitual offender and has been found involved in an FIR under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Chenani police station. His continued involvement in drug trafficking activities had been under investigation,” said a police spokesperson.

Police said that the investigation revealed that Dutt had encroached upon state land and constructed commercial structures, including rooms worth lakhs along NH-44 at Samroli in Chenani.

“The said illegal property, raised through proceeds of narco trade, was demolished as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan to dismantle the financial and logistical infrastructure of drug peddlers in the district,” he added.

Meanwhile, Udhampur police secured a third court order this week for disposal of seized vehicles in NDPS cases. Udhampur police obtained an order from the court of JMIC Majalta for disposal of four vehicles seized in various NDPS cases at Majalta police station.

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{{^usCountry}} The seized vehicles include a Maruti WagonR (JK02AJ-1833), Maruti Swift (JK16A-9367), Hyundai Verna (JK02BE-7880) and Maruti Alto (JK15B-4295), which were used in illegal drug-related activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seized vehicles include a Maruti WagonR (JK02AJ-1833), Maruti Swift (JK16A-9367), Hyundai Verna (JK02BE-7880) and Maruti Alto (JK15B-4295), which were used in illegal drug-related activities. {{/usCountry}}

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After completing all legal formalities under Section 52-A of the NDPS Act, including certification of inventory, the court directed that these vehicles be disposed of through auction by the competent drug disposal committee as per law.