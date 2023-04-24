Two drug peddlers held for trying to run over ASI with bike in Ludhiana

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested for allegedly trying to run over an ASI with their motorcycle in Khanna when the latter signalled them to stop for checking.

ASI Hardam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that they were checking vehicles at a checkpoint near Gurthali road in Ludhiana. (Getty images)

The ASI suffered severe injuries in the incident, including fractures in back, shoulder and other injuries on forehead and eyes.

The police also recovered 70gm heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sikandar and Mani of Bajigar Basti.

ASI Hardam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that they were checking vehicles at a checkpoint near Gurthali road. Two suspected drug peddlers, who were coming on a speeding bike from Gurthali road, were signalled to stop for checking. However, instead of stopping, they hit ASI Sukhdev Singh while trying to evade checking.

The ASI was rushed to Sidhu Hospital, Doraha. Sensing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to Amarbir Hospital, Khanna.

An FIR under sections 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act for heroin recovery and sections 307, 353,186 and 332 of the IPC for attacking the ASI has been filed against him.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP Khanna) Amneet Kondal said that a cheque of ₹25,000 was handed over to ASI Sukhdev Singh’s father and wife as immediate financial assistance and they were assured that his medical bills will be reimbursed by the department.