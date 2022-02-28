Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Drug peddling: 2 Zira men held with 1.29kg heroin in Ludhiana

The men accused of drug peddling are both 22 years old and hail from Zira town in Ferozepur district; they were caught smuggling in 1.29kg heroin by the Ludhiana police
The two Zira men, accused of drug peddling, were held with 1.29kg heroin in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two youngsters were arrested with 1.29kg heroin on Saturday. The car they were travelling in was also impounded.

The accused, Manpreet Singh and Rahul Kumar, are both 22 years old and hail from Zira town in Ferozepur district. Manpreet is employed as a driver, while Rahul deals in second hand cars.

Acting on a tipoff, the Ludhiana team of special task force arrested the duo near Ayali Chowk on the Ferozepur -Ludhiana Highway. Ludhiana Range STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said the accused were heading towards Ludhiana from Ferozepur in a Maruti Alto car when they were stopped near an old railway line for checking.

A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the STF police station in Mohali.

Rahul had been booked in another NDPS case and had been released on bail around four months ago. The duo has been smuggling heroin for around three years.

40-year-old arrested for peddling drugs, 1.05kg opium recovered

A 40-year-old man was arrested with 1.05 kg opium on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Som Lal Mahato, of SP Colony, Gobindgarh near the railway crossing. He was smuggling in the opium from Uttar Pradesh when he was arrested.

A case under sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Focal Point police station.He was sent to a three-day remand on Sunday.

