Drug peddling case: Ex-SHO, 2 cops suspended for implicating man in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Drug peddling case: Ex-SHO, 2 cops suspended for implicating man in Ludhiana

Ludhiana commissioner of police Naunihal Singh suspended three cops as CCTV evidence proved that the accused was arrested for drug peddling from his house rather than a check point as it was claimed
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 02:06 AM IST
The accused was allegedly arrested with 100g opium. Cops claimed that he was arrested while commuting and was booked for drug peddling. (Representative Image/HT File)

Former Meharban station house officer, sub-inspector Simranjit Kaur, and two of her colleagues have been suspended for implicating a man in a drug peddling case.

Commissioner of police Naunihal Singh suspended Kaur, sub-inspector Rajandeep Singh and assistant sub-inspector Kamaljeet Singh. The FIR lodged against the victim, Gurdeep Singh, a farmer of Noorwala village, is being cancelled. Kaur had been transferred to Civil Lines after Gurdeep’s relative approached the police commissioner with footage, which showed the SHO and the two other suspended cops, arrest the accused from his house, while the police report said that the accused had been arrested with opium during a special checking.

Action was taken against the cops on the recommendation of the special investigation team comprising additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, ADCP (City-1) Pragya Jain, and ADCP (City 4) Rupinder Kaur Sra.

The police had arrested Gurdeep on July 25. The report says he was arrested from a checkpost at Noorwala village with 100g opium. Gurdeep’s family had presented CCTV footage of the arrest as proof and had also moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, which sought a response from the police.

