Drug peddling racket busted in Hoshiarpur jail

An inmate was arrested with 45g heroin, an electronic weighing machine and empty pouches at the Hoshiarpur jail; he was peddling drugs to addicts in custody
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The accused said he would get directions from Shakti Singh of Bhagwan Nagar, who is lodged at the Hoshiarpur Jail. His aide, Bhanu, used to handover the drugs to him, which he used to smuggle to addicts. (Representative Image/HT File)

A drug peddling racket that was being operated from Hoshiarpur jail was busted on Saturday, with the arrest of an inmate with 45g heroin, an electronic weighing machine and empty pouches.

The accused, Shaman Sharma of Basant Nagar, was arrested following a tipoff, said sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge CIA Staff 3.

The accused said he would get directions from Shakti Singh of Bhagwan Nagar, who is lodged at the Hoshiarpur Jail. His aide, Bhanu, used to handover the drugs to him, which he used to smuggle to addicts.

The sub-inspector said it is suspected that the accused possessed a mobile phone. A case was registered under sections of the NDPS Act.

