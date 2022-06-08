Drug smuggler rams car into cop, held in Kapurthala
A drug smuggler here has been arrested for allegedly ramming his car into an ASI when signalled to stop at a check barrier, police said on Tuesday.
The drug smuggler has been identified as Harkirat Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, and 200 grams of heroin, a .32 bore revolver and some cartridges have been recovered from his possession. Police also impounded his car.
Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said that assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Thakur Singh had signalled the car to stop for a checking on Monday.
“But the smuggler instead of stopping the car hit the ASI after breaking the police check barrier and fled towards the Jalandhar side but he was overpowered by another police party near Adhi Khui when the front tyre of the accused’s car burst and the car turned turtle,” he said.
Police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused. He has also been booked under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act, the SSP said.
The injured ASI has been admitted to a private hospital in Kapurthala and is stated to be out of danger.
SP (Investigation) Jagjit Singh Saroya said during preliminary interrogation, the drug smuggler confessed that he was in the business of drugs for the past few years and bought the consignment from a Nigerian in Delhi.
He told the police that he had brought the consignment in a train from Delhi for selling it in the Kapurthala area.
SSP Raj Bachan said the accused was involved in three more drug cases registered against him at police stations in Malout and Jalandhar, and was out on bail.
-
-
-
-
