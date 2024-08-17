Drug smuggler wanted in 77kg heroin recovery case held

BLURB The arrested accused was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers: SSP Pragya Jain HT Image

The Faridkot police on Saturday achieved a major breakthrough in the cross-border narco smuggling case with the arrest of a key accused identified as Gulab Singh. The accused was involved in a case where 77kg of heroin was recovered.

The development comes a year after State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, had busted two separate cross-border drug smuggling rackets with the arrest of four drug traffickers after recovering 77.8kg heroin (41.8kg+36kg) and three pistols from their possession. The consignment had been smuggled via the riverine route. Two separate cases were registered in this regard and the arrested accused was wanted by the Punjab Police in both the cases.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused had played a pivotal role in the delivery of 36kg of the contraband and maintained connections with Pakistan-based smugglers. “His (Gulab Singh) arrest is poised to significantly disrupt the entire smuggling network and prevent future trafficking activities,” he said.

The DGP said that Gulab Singh’s arrest is a result of meticulous investigation and sustained follow-up of backward linkages. “Further financial investigations are underway to trace the money trail and freeze assets acquired through illicit drug proceeds,” he added.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Pragya Jain, while addressing the press conference, said “Following meticulous technical and human intel, police teams rounded up accused Gulab Singh from the bus stand in Rupyianwali village in Faridkot. He was on the run for one year,”

The SSP said that the arrested accused had arranged for divers to retrieve the consignment of heroin and weapons and was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers via various apps. Accused Gulab Singh is a seasoned criminal and has been facing several criminal cases in Faridkot and other districts of the state, she added.