Drug smugglers’ properties worth 88 cr seized in over a year: Punjab Police

Punjab Police have seized properties worth ₹88.3 crore of 111 drug smugglers in the past 15 months.

The police have arrested 260 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 185 first information reports (FIRs) and recovered 15.82-kg heroin, 6.13-kg opium, 6.38 quintals of poppy husk, and 43,388 tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides recovering ₹ 4.11 lakh drug money.

Addressing a press conference here, inspector general of police (headquarters) Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said properties worth ₹40.3 crore were sealed in Jalandhar rural, followed by district Tarn Taran, which confiscated properties worth ₹12.06 crore and Ferozepur seized properties worth ₹6.16 crore.

The police have also recovered ₹15.81 crore of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in the past 15 months.

He said the police have arrested 20,979 drug smugglers, including 3,003 big fish, since July 5, 2022. At least 15,434 first information reports (FIRs), of which 1,864 are related to commercial quantity, have been registered.

The IG said the police teams have recovered 1,510.55-kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state. Additionally, 147.5-kg heroin was recovered by the teams of Punjab Police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 1,658.05 kg in just 15 months, he said.

The IGP said in the past one week, the police have arrested 260 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 185 first information reports (FIRs) and recovered 15.82-kg heroin, 6.13-kg opium, 6.38 quintals of poppy husk, and 43,388 tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides recovering ₹4.11 lakh drug money from their possession.

He said with 13 more proclaimed offenders (POs)/absconders in NDPS cases arrested in the past one week, the total number of arrests reached 1,111 since the special drive to arrest POs/absconders was started on July 5, 2022.

