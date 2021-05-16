Drug smugglers shoot two ASIs dead in Punjab’s Jagraon

Car-borne drug smugglers shot dead two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and injured another in the new grain market in Jagraon, about 45 km from here, on Saturday.

The accused also opened fire on a group of youths, who tried to record the incident on their phones, while fleeing the spot. The youngsters, however, escaped unhurt.

Jagron DSP Jatinderjit Singh said ASI Bhagwan Singh died on the spot while critically injured ASI Dalwinder Singh succumbed on the way to hospital. Both were posted in the state’s crime investigation agency (CIA) in Jagraon.

Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sohal said the assailants have been captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. An alert has been sounded and special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has condemned the attack. “Unfortunate fatal attack on two of our brave CIA policemen in Jagraon. Intensive manhunt is on and the culprits would be nabbed soon. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and we will ensure that they are taken care of in every possible way,” the CM tweeted.

According to the SSP, the police received a tip-off about a drug deal at the new grain market. “A team reached the spot around 6.30 pm and saw the accused shifting drug packets from a truck to their car. The police asked them to surrender but the accused opened fire. In the shootout, two ASIs were killed, and another cop Rajwinder Singh suffered injuries,” he added.

The police suspect that the accused have fled towards Moga, said the SSP. Later, police managed to recover the truck that was spotted during the deal at the grain market.