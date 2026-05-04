Drug smuggling is silent terrorism, says LG Sinha during anti-drug campaign in Srinagar

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday said drug smuggling as silent terrorism which will be dealt with in the same manner as the nation’s enemies.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during anti-drug rally in Srinagar on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I believe, drug smuggling is nothing less than terrorism- it is silent terrorism silently whittling away our youths and poisoning them and devastating families. That is why we have decided that drug smugglers will face the same fate in Jammu and Kashmir which is given to the nation’s enemies,” Sinha, who led a foot march against drug abuse here, said.

The rally held from Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) to city centre Lal Chowk , was joined by students, community leaders, civil society members, MLAs, politicians. A signature campaign was also held at Lal Chowk.

“In the war against drug abuse and narco-terrorism, every step matters. Every effort counts. Every contribution brings victory closer. Together, let us envision a Jammu Kashmir where no child is lost to drugs, no family is broken by addiction, no community suffers under traffickers, and every citizen thrives in health and strength,” Sinha said at the gathering.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The LG had kick started the 100-day ‘Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan’ on April 11.The campaign was started as a time-bound and outcome-oriented initiative to intensify the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking across the Union territory, directing all concerned departments and enforcement agencies to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against drug peddling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LG had kick started the 100-day ‘Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan’ on April 11.The campaign was started as a time-bound and outcome-oriented initiative to intensify the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking across the Union territory, directing all concerned departments and enforcement agencies to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against drug peddling. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The LG said the neighbouring country was pushing drugs to harm our youth and sponsor terrorism. Drug money fuels terrorism and radicalisation, said Sinha, adding that this mission advances on three fronts- dismantling supply chains, spreading awareness at the grassroots, and rehabilitating addicts with dignity and care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LG said the neighbouring country was pushing drugs to harm our youth and sponsor terrorism. Drug money fuels terrorism and radicalisation, said Sinha, adding that this mission advances on three fronts- dismantling supply chains, spreading awareness at the grassroots, and rehabilitating addicts with dignity and care. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It is a grave threat to internal security. Both terrorists and drug traffickers seek to fracture unity, corrode integrity, and destroy peace, while draining the strength of our youth to strike at Jammu Kashmir’s future. We have adopted 360-degree approach for cracking down on drug peddlers, rehabilitating addicts, training police, raising awareness, and mobilizing grassroots participation,” the LG said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is a grave threat to internal security. Both terrorists and drug traffickers seek to fracture unity, corrode integrity, and destroy peace, while draining the strength of our youth to strike at Jammu Kashmir’s future. We have adopted 360-degree approach for cracking down on drug peddlers, rehabilitating addicts, training police, raising awareness, and mobilizing grassroots participation,” the LG said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Under a new SoP, we are taking stringent action. Between April 11 and May 2, the Jammu and Kashmir divisions together recorded 481 FIRs in just 21 days.

During this period, 518 drug smugglers and peddlers were sent to jail, while 24 houses, which were proceeds of crime, were demolished and property worth crores was seized. Kashmir alone accounted for 26 of house attachments. In addition, authorities have recommended the cancellation of more than 300 driving licences,” he said.

Speaking further, Sinha said, “I also want to tell our youth that drugs are not ‘cool’ but they are chains that steal your freedom. Your energy belongs to sports fields, skill platforms, and the building of a brighter future.”

He issued a stern warning to narco-terror networks stating that drug syndicates, and anti-national element’s time on Jammu Kashmir’s soil is over. “Our agencies, our administration, and our people stand united to dismantle every smuggling ring and peddler operation. We are tracking the financial trails of drug cartels. Every link will be broken, every mechanism destroyed. I pledge to the people that every trafficker will be exposed, every criminal will face justice, and anyone, inside or outside Jammu Kashmir, who has aided the drug network will be held accountable under the full force of law,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON