Drug smuggling network operating from Uttarakhand busted, 3 held

AMRITSAR Police on Sunday busted an intoxicating tablet smuggling network being operated from Uttarakhand, officials said.

The police have also arrested three persons, including an Uttarakhand-based factory owner. The accused have been identified as Usmaan Rajpoot of Sena Colony, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and Nishan Sharma and Rajiv Kumar of Amritsar, officials added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police (CP) Jaskaran Singh said on December 21, a team of the A-Division police station had arrested Rajiv and Nishan and recovered 29,920 drug pills and ₹29,000 drug money from their possession.

“The arrested accused, during their interrogation, had told that they had purchased the tablets from Uttarakhand. A special team was formed under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar. The team was sent to Uttarakhand to break the entire chain of smuggling,” said the CP.

The CP said, “The team found that a factory was being run by accused Usmaan in Dehradun. During the raid, more than 4 lakh drug pills were recovered from the factory. The license of the factory was already cancelled by the Drug Authorities of Uttarakhand in October 2022.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said all the accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act at the A Division police station.