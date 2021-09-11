Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug supplier, peddler held with 519gm opium in Chandigarh
A crime branch team from Chandigarh Police nabbed the accused when they met to complete the handover on September 8. (Reuters/photo for representation only)
A crime branch team from Chandigarh Police nabbed the accused when they met to complete the handover on September 8. (Reuters/photo for representation only)
chandigarh news

Drug supplier, peddler held with 519gm opium in Chandigarh

Gaurav Singh, 21, a supplier hailing from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, had come to the city to deliver the contraband to the second accused, Room Singh, 34, of Dhakoli
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:12 AM IST

The crime branch has arrested a drug supplier and peddler with 519gm opium, the Chandigarh Police said on Friday.

Gaurav Singh, 21, a supplier hailing from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, had come to the city to deliver the contraband to the second accused, Room Singh, 34, of Dhakoli.

The duo was spotted by a team of crime branch on patrolling duty on Wednesday. On noticing the police party on the Chandigarh-Ambala Road, they started running, but were apprehended by the cops.

On frisking them, police recovered 519gm opium, which Gaurav was going to deliver to Room to sell further in the tricity.

Both were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 31 police station, and will be produced in court on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.