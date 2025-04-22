Drugs case: Dismissed woman cop’s absconding aide nabbed

Balwinder Singh, the absconding partner in crime of the dismissed constable Amandeep Kaur, was arrested by the Bathinda police on Monday. Balwinder Singh, the absconding partner in crime of the dismissed constable Amandeep Kaur, was arrested by the Bathinda police on Monday. (Representational image)

Both were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after Amandeep was arrested with 17.71 gram of heroin that was recovered from her SUV on April 2.

Balwinder will be produced in the local court on Tuesday. Amandeep is also expected to be brought to court after tomorrow after her 14-day judicial remand ends on Tuesday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said Balwinder was nabbed out of the district today and he is being brought back to the district.

“Our teams were following leads on Balwinder for the last several days and he was finally nabbed today,” said the SSP without sharing further details.

Balwinder was booked, but he managed to escape from the police net after disappearing from the court complex on April 4.