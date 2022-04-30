Drugs case: Ex-Ajnala MLA alleges threat from Majithia, moves HC seeking security

Chandigarh: Former Ajnala MLA and SAD leader Amarpal Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking restoration of his and family’s security claiming that he faced threats at the behest of Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia is behind bars in a drugs case registered by Punjab Police on December 20. Acting on his plea, the high court bench of justice Lisa Gill on Friday sought response from the Punjab government by May 23.

Singh was MLA from Ajnala for two terms and claims even though he introduced Maninder Aulakh, alias Bittu Aulakh, probed in drugs racket, to Bikram Singh Majithia, his relation with the former minister soured and now as and when he tried to depose in the drugs case, he gets threats from gangsters and international drugs racketeers.

The former MLA claims he got recorded a statement in a CBI court in 2018 and started receiving threats. The director general of police too was given a representation following this in November 2018, he claimed, adding that even as he approached the police, his security cover was reduced during previous Congress government and Majithia’s security cover was upgraded.

Singh’s counsel Mohinder Kumar told court that following registration of the drugs FIR against Majithia in December 2021, the special investigation team (SIT) called him to depose in the case. The petitioner was surprised that before receiving the summons, he received threatening calls to not make any statement against Majithia and some international drug peddlers, Singh had informed court, adding that even SIT was informed about this, but he was snubbed.

“Due to continuous threats, the petitioner did not appear before the SIT despite receiving summons a number of times,” the court was told, adding that now the security cover of the petitioner and his father and his family has been withdrawn despite imminent threats,” Singh’s counsel said.

He claimed that whenever Singh tried to disclose the facts and information about the international drug peddlers, some unidentified persons have started roaming around the petitioner’s house and it also appears that someone was following his vehicles. Hence, his security cover be restored, the counsel said.

