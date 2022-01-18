Drugs case: HC extends Majithia’s interim anticipatory bail, asks him to cooperate in investigation

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday extended interim protection from arrest to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia till January 24 in a drugs case and directed him to cooperate with the police in investigation.

The court of justice Lisa Gill, while posting his anticipatory bail for final disposal on January 24, also made it clear that protection order would “automatically” stand vacated if arguments are not addressed on the adjourned date.

The court was reacting to adjournment request from Majithia. Appearing for Majithia, Arshdeep Singh Cheema had sought deferring of hearing submitting that senior advocate RS Cheema, one of the senior counsels of Majithia, has contracted Covid. Hence, an adjournment be granted.

P Chidambaram, appearing for the state government, though did not oppose the adjournment request, submitted that Majithia having joined investigation, has not extended “full cooperation” during questioning.

The court said it was not inclined to adjourn the matter but as both the petitioner side and the government counsels have agreed for the same, the hearing in the matter was being adjourned to January 24 for final arguments.

“The interim order will continue till the next date of hearing. It is made clear that in case arguments are not addressed on the next date of hearing, interim bail afforded to the petitioner shall automatically stand vacated,” the bench ordered, directing Majithia to continue to join investigation as and when required and extend full cooperation to the probe agency.

Acting on the anticipatory bail plea of Majithia, the HC on January 10 had asked him to join the probe on January 12 and also directed the police not to arrest him. After remaining underground for nearly 20 days, Majithia surfaced a day after the high court gave him interim protection. He appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) in Mohali on three occasions after that.

A case was registered against Majithia under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20.

On December 24, a Mohali court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

In the high court, Majithia has roped in Supreme Court lawyer Mukul Rohtagi and senior advocate RS Cheema. Former Union minister P Chidambaram is leading the team of lawyers for Punjab Police.

In his plea, Majithia termed the FIR an “election stunt” and alleged that the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government had changed three Punjab Police chiefs in three months to get this FIR registered. The plea also accused Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of indulging in “unwarranted propaganda” and deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of demonstrating “intense hatred” towards Majithia.

Punjab Police, in its response, had said that the government machinery was used for the benefit of drug cartels during the Akali regime in the state. Majithia was a key minister in the Akali government and it was during the SAD’s term that the cartel was unearthed, the police submitted. The SIT also said incriminating material had come on record against Majithia.

While giving interim protection to Majithia, the high court on January 10 had directed that he will not leave the country and provide his mobile number to the SIT. He was also asked to share with the SIT his live location through WhatsApp. The court also directed him to appear before the SIT as and when required. These conditions, he will have to abide by till next date of hearing as well.