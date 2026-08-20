UP bars entry of YouTubers into govt schools amid protests over poor facilities

District education officers have issued a series of orders prohibiting the entry of outsiders, including YouTubers, into government-run primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh to ensure what they call the smooth functioning of teaching and learning activities. Unnao DM Ghanshyam Meena and SP Jai Prakash Singh had breakfast with the students and assured them that their problems would be looked into. (HT File Photo)

The orders have coincided with protests against poor facilities in schools. On Wednesday, students in Unnao blocked traffic to protest against poor quality of food and lack of drinking water facilities at their school. Students in Lucknow demonstrated and blocked traffic for hours to protest the shortage of teachers on Friday last.

Farrukhabad’s basic education officer, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, was the first to issue an order barring outsiders from entering schools in April. In a circular, he accused “certain individuals or groups of individuals”, claiming to be journalists, of entering schools unauthorisedly, photographing children in classrooms, and attempting to inspect records and demanding information to tarnish the education department’s image.

Singh said if any individual or group of individuals claiming to be journalists enter a school, they should first be politely asked to produce their district information officer-issued identity card. “If these individuals or groups produce their identity cards, provide the information requested, but do not allow photographs of any documents,” said Singh in the circular. “Do not display any records or provide any departmental information.”