Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drugs case: Majithia’s judicial custody extended till April 5
chandigarh news

Drugs case: Majithia’s judicial custody extended till April 5

Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, appeared before the court through videoconferencing on Tuesday after his 14-day judicial custody ended
A Mohali court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia till April 5 in a drugs case.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mohali : A Mohali court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia till April 5 in a drugs case.

Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, appeared before the court through videoconferencing on Tuesday after his 14-day judicial custody ended.

The SAD leader is yet to file an application for regular bail in a higher court as the district court had earlier rejected his plea. Majithia was sent to judicial custody on February 24 after he surrendered before the court on completion of the election process in Punjab.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 in the case so that he can contest assembly elections.

Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year.

RELATED STORIES

His pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24.

Majithia’s lawyers on Tuesday submitted an application in the court pleading that it should consider the paperwork done by the police since the filing of the case so it cannot be manipulated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP