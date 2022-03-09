Drugs case: Majithia’s judicial remand extended till March 22

Mohali: A Mohali court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia till March 22 in a drugs case. Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala jail, was produced in the Mohali court as his judicial remand had ended on Tuesday.

The former minister was sent to judicial custody for two weeks on February 24 after he surrendered before the court after the completion of the election process in Punjab. The Supreme Court had earlier directed Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 in the case so that he can undertake electioneering in the state.

Majithia’s pre-arrest bail plea, who was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24.

Majithia’s lawyers on Tuesday submitted an application before the court pleading that it should consider the paperwork done by the police since the filing of the case so it cannot be manipulated.

Talking to the media earlier in the day, Majithia said he is in “chardi kala” (high spirits). The former minister, who is locked in a tough battle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East constituency in Punjab polls, rejected the exit polls and said the SAD-BSP combine will form the government in Punjab. Exit polls in Punjab have always failed, he added.