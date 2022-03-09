Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drugs case: Majithia’s judicial remand extended till March 22
chandigarh news

Drugs case: Majithia’s judicial remand extended till March 22

The former minister was sent to judicial custody for two weeks on February 24 after he surrendered before the court after the completion of the election process in Punjab
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia outside a Mohali Court.
Published on Mar 09, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mohali: A Mohali court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia till March 22 in a drugs case. Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala jail, was produced in the Mohali court as his judicial remand had ended on Tuesday.

The former minister was sent to judicial custody for two weeks on February 24 after he surrendered before the court after the completion of the election process in Punjab. The Supreme Court had earlier directed Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 in the case so that he can undertake electioneering in the state.

Majithia’s pre-arrest bail plea, who was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24.

Majithia’s lawyers on Tuesday submitted an application before the court pleading that it should consider the paperwork done by the police since the filing of the case so it cannot be manipulated.

RELATED STORIES

Talking to the media earlier in the day, Majithia said he is in “chardi kala” (high spirits). The former minister, who is locked in a tough battle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East constituency in Punjab polls, rejected the exit polls and said the SAD-BSP combine will form the government in Punjab. Exit polls in Punjab have always failed, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP