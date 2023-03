Drugs case: SC issues notice to SAD leader Majithia on Punjab’s plea against bail

New Delhi

A bench passed the order while hearing the Punjab government’s plea against the HC order. (PTI file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on a plea filed by Punjab government against the high court order.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order while hearing the Punjab government’s plea against the high court order.

The Punjab and Haryana high court in August 2022 granted bail to Majithia, who surrendered after the expiry of the protection period.

On January 31, 2022, the apex court had granted protection to Majithia from arrest till February 2023, in view of the February 20 assembly polls to contest as a SAD candidate from the Amritsar East assembly constituency.

Majithia, who was a former minister, said, “The cases were politically motivated, contending they had already been investigated by high-ranking police officers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On March 20, 2022, in his first orders to Punjab Police after assuming charge, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reconstituted the four-members special investigation team (SIT) investigating the drugs case against Majithia. The previous SIT was a three-member team.

The SIT was formed to probe allegations against Majithia based on an FIR lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021.