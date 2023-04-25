Mohali: High drama at Phase 3-A as milk container truck rams into car

High drama was witnessed in Phase 3-A of Mohali on Sunday night when a container truck, carrying 22,000 litres of condensed milk from Sangrur, rammed into a car belonging to a policeman’s son. The truck, transporting milk from Sangrur, rammed into a car in Phase 3-A of Mohali. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 10.30am when the truck was headed to the Verka plant in Mohali. Residents said that after the collision, the truck got entangled in high-voltage overhead power cables but the driver showed no signs of stopping, but the onlookers managed to get him to pull over.

The truck driver, later identified as Manpreet Singh, was allegedly in a drunken state at the time.

Diamond Singh, the son of cop posted in the Sector-39 police station of Chandigarh, said, “The truck driver was in an inebriated condition and in complete daze. After alighting from the vehicle, he entered the truck again, continued consuming liquor.”

Following the incident, locals informed the police, who further informed the milk plant authorities.

While the truck driver was apprehended, another driver and some helpers reached the spot to ferry the container to the milk plant.

The truck driver told police that on reaching near YPS Chowk, he lost his way and reached near Hanuman Mandi in Phase 3-A.

Investigating officer (IO), ASI Lakhwinder Singh said that instead of waiting or looking for assistance to reach the milk plant, he drove into the colony and rammed into the private vehicle of a Chandigarh cop. “The cop’s son, Diamond Singh, was standing near the vehicle when the incident took place,” he added.

The commotion lasted for about two hours, until the truck was ferried out of the colony around 12.30am.

The IO said the medical examination of the truck driver was conducted and the report is awaited. Further, after unloading the perishable material, the truck was confiscated by the police.