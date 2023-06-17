Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drunk man bites off auto driver’s ear in Abheypur, case registered

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 17, 2023 02:38 AM IST

Complainant Jagannath of Abheypur village told the police that the accused, later identified as Vikas, had attacked him without any provocation.

A man, seemingly inebriated, bit the ear of an autorickshaw driver in Abheypur village of Panchkula on Wednesday.

In his police complaint, Jagannath said the incident took place on June 14 around 8.45pm. He said he had just parked his autorickshaw outside his house when the accused came out of a nearby hotel and started hurling abuses at him. The accused allegedly even roughed up the autorickshaw driver and bit his ear, causing the earlobe to tear. The driver said that the man had even threatened to kill him.

Police have registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The auto driver is under treatment at the Panchkula civil hospital.

