Drunk man tries to enter girls' hostel at PU, arrested
chandigarh news

Drunk man tries to enter girls’ hostel at PU, arrested

A Bathinda man was after he tried to forcibly enter a girls’ hostel in an inebriated condition at PU’s South Campus late on Sunday night
The accused damaged the PU hostel’s main gate after ramming his speeding car into it and roughed up the security personnel who tried to stop him.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Bathinda man has been arrested after he tried to forcibly enter a girls’ hostel, allegedly in an inebriated condition, at Panjab University’s South Campus in Sector 25 late on Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Dilpreet, also damaged the hostel’s main gate after ramming his speeding car into it and roughed up the varsity’s security personnel who tried to stop him.

The incident happened at PU’s hostel number 9 around 11 pm on Sunday, said police. In an attempt to enter the hostel, Dilpreet rammed his car into its main gate. The car came to a halt after hitting a tree on the hostel premises, after which the accused got out and tried to forcibly enter the building.

The hostel warden informed the PU security. As a few security men reached the spot, Dilpreet allegedly roughed them up and kept insisting that he had to enter the hostel to meet a friend, who is a student of the UIET.

Later, he was handed over to police and a complaint was lodged. Dilpreet’s medical examination was conducted, and its report is awaited. The accused was produced in court on Monday, and was sent to judicial custody. Police have impounded his car.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the police station in Sector 11.

Meanwhile, PU has marked an internal inquiry into the incident.

